Coal ministry to invest ₹26,000 cr in railway projects to boost multimodal connectivity1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 04:08 PM IST
- This strategic step is aimed at optimizing coal transportation and streamlining the loading process.
New Delhi: The coal ministry has announced plans to infuse ₹26,000 crore into a series of expansive railway projects to establish comprehensive multimodal connectivity.
New Delhi: The coal ministry has announced plans to infuse ₹26,000 crore into a series of expansive railway projects to establish comprehensive multimodal connectivity.
Aligned with the strategic framework of the national coal logistic plan, these endeavors underscore the integration of first-mile connectivity (FMC) through strategically positioned railway sidings adjacent to coal mines. This strategic step is aimed at optimizing coal transportation and streamlining the loading process.
Aligned with the strategic framework of the national coal logistic plan, these endeavors underscore the integration of first-mile connectivity (FMC) through strategically positioned railway sidings adjacent to coal mines. This strategic step is aimed at optimizing coal transportation and streamlining the loading process.
The coal ministry said that a total of 67 first-mile connectivity (FMC) Projects are in progress across Coal India Limited (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), and Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL), totaling a capacity enhancement of 885 million tons. These projects are being executed in three phases, all aiming to achieve a mechanized handling capacity of approximately 1 billion tons of coal.
The ministry states, "In line with the goal of PM Gatishakti, the ministry of coal has undertaken railway projects costing Rs. 26,000 crore to develop multimodal connectivity."
In addition to bolstering logistical efficiency, FMC has a positive impact on resource preservation and environmental sustainability. By adopting this approach, coal mining operations gain long-term economic viability. The infusion of technology-driven processes enhances productivity while simultaneously reducing operational costs, thus contributing to the overall profitability of the coal sector. Furthermore, this transition towards sustainable transportation plays a crucial role in addressing climate change concerns and improving air quality.
The ministry of coal is actively collaborating with the ministry of railways to enhance coal evacuation and distribution capabilities. Currently, 13 railway lines are under construction in partnership with the ministry of railways to expand coal distribution capabilities, with projects at various stages of development.
Apart from the immediate benefits, the adoption of FMC promises enduring advantages. By embracing technology-driven protocols, coal mining operations can not only boost their economic viability but also increase productivity while minimizing operational expenses. This comprehensive approach not only enhances the overall profitability of the coal sector but also serves as a robust strategy in combatting climate change and elevating air quality standards.