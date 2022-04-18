Coatue’s latest growth fund surpasses $6.5 billion

The New York firm, which also operates hedge funds and venture-capital vehicles, said its Coatue Growth Fund V LP had collected capital from 692 investors. It also reported a $3.21 billion gross value for its Coatue Growth V Offshore Feeder Fund LP. The firm said in a filing that the feeder fund is invested entirely in the growth fund, without specifying whether the reported amounts overlap.

