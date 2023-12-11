comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 11 2023 15:29:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.1 0.7%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,016.9 0.59%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,648 -0.31%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 997.45 -0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614.4 0.07%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Coca Cola enters Indian alcoholic beverages market with ‘Lemon-Dou’
Back Back

Coca Cola enters Indian alcoholic beverages market with ‘Lemon-Dou’

 Shivangini

Made from crushed whole lemons infused in alcohol and mixed with bubbles, Lemon-Dou ‘is a refreshing, full-bodied chu-hi alcoholic lemon drink’, the company claims.

According to the company's website, Lemon-Dou, 250ML is available at ₹230.Premium
According to the company's website, Lemon-Dou, 250ML is available at 230.

Coca-Cola India has forayed into the domestic alcohol market for the first time, introducing Lemon-Dou, its global alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage. The company has started pilot tests of Lemon-Dou in “a few states in India."

“Coca-Cola is pilot testing select brands like Lemon-Dou from its global portfolio of low alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in a few states in India," the company told Mint in an email.

According to the company's website, Lemon-Dou, 250ML is available at 230.

“Lemon-Dou is made from crushed whole lemons, infused in alcohol, mixed with bubbles – a refreshing, full-bodied chu-hi alcoholic lemon drink," according to the company's website.

A report by the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) stated that India's alcoholic beverage market is estimated to reach USD 64 billion over the next five years, making India the fifth-largest contributor to global market revenues in the near to medium term. It said that the sector, which has an estimated market size of USD 52.4 billion in 2021, made up about 2 per cent of the nominal GDP of the country and is still a significant industry ( 3.9 lakh crore (US$47 billion), including country liquor).

The company is conducting a trial for Lemon-Dou in a few states in India. Lemon-Dou is a mix of distilled liquor, similar to brandy or vodka, and lime.

“The preparation and distribution of these beverages are done separately in dedicated and independent facilities in India which are different from the facilities that prepare and distribute its non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages," the company told Mint.

Lemon-Dou is Coca-Cola's first lemon sour brand developed to respond to the growing demand of lemon sour lovers wanting to “enjoy the authentic taste of Lemon Sour not only in the drinking places but also at home", as mentioned on the official website.

 

 

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 11 Dec 2023, 03:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App