Coca Cola enters Indian alcoholic beverages market with ‘Lemon-Dou’
Made from crushed whole lemons infused in alcohol and mixed with bubbles, Lemon-Dou ‘is a refreshing, full-bodied chu-hi alcoholic lemon drink’, the company claims.
Coca-Cola India has forayed into the domestic alcohol market for the first time, introducing Lemon-Dou, its global alcoholic ready-to-drink beverage. The company has started pilot tests of Lemon-Dou in “a few states in India."
