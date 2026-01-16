Thunder on wheels: Coca-Cola expands last-mile reach with micromobility
Summary
This direct-to-store delivery, using small vehicles like bikes, and electric vans, helps the company expand last-mile reach, cut reliance on middlemen or traditional wholesale channels, and gain tighter control over costs and profitability.
Coca-Cola is stepping up direct distribution in India, using small vehicles like bikes, electric vans, and other micromobility options to transport its beverages directly to retail stores in narrow lanes and hard-to-access neighbourhoods.
