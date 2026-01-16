Thunder on wheels: Coca-Cola expands last-mile reach with micromobility

This comes even as HCCB reported revenues of ₹12,751 crore for FY25, a 9% year-on-year decline, largely attributable to the sale of several manufacturing plants to independent bottlers in states such as Rajasthan, Bihar, and West Bengal. The bottler is now preparing to tap the capital markets, with plans to raise around $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO) this summer, reported The Economic Times.