Coca-Cola names new CEO, Henrique Braun to lead company as James Quincey steps down amid tepid demand

Coca-Cola joined the list of package goods companies that saw a leadership shakeup as the soft drinks maker named insider Henrique Braun as its new CEO on Wednesday.

Henrique Braun will replace James Quincey in the role as Coke and its rivals find ways to cope with muted consumer demand for soft drinks.

The change in leadership at Coca-Cola comes as packaged food companies try to adjust their strategies to consumers looking for healthier and more affordable drinks and snacks.

Braun will take over as the new Coca-Cola CEO from March 31, 2026, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

James Quincey will serve as an Executive Chairman of Coca-Cola as a result of the leadership shakeup.

The current CEO has held his job for nearly nine years, taking over the top role in 2017. During his tenure, he reshaped the company’s strategy and operating model to create a more agile, networked company, including a focus on digital transformation and modernised marketing.

The stock price of Coca-Cola has risen 63% since Quincey, 60, took over as CEO. in his nine years at the role, he saw several changes at the beverage giant as it sharpened its focus on zero-sugar and low-calorie drinks and added product lines such as milk, sparkling water, coffee and energy drinks through acquisitions.

Henrique Braun's responsibilities

In its statement, Coca-Cola said that Henrique Brain in his new role will build on the strong foundation of the soda maker.

His priorities include seeking the best growth opportunities worldwide; driving the Coca-Cola to get closer to consumer needs; and leveraging technology as an enabler of business performance and growth.

“I will focus on continuing the momentum we've built with our system. We'll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers,” Braun said in a statement.