Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack and Coke canned cocktail

The product launches are the latest in a series of crossover ventures as alcohol and soft-drink companies push into one another’s turf in search of growth. Consumer demand has soared over the past few years for nonalcoholic seltzers and alcoholic ones such as White Claw that are low on calories and offer just a hint of flavor. Now some consumers are migrating toward stronger flavors, industry experts say, and brewers are trying out new fizzy drinks.