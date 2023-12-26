Coca-Cola extends partnership with ICC for 8 years
This move solidifies one of ICC's longest-ever associations with a single brand, continuing a partnership that began in 2019
New Delhi: Beverage major Coca-Cola has renewed its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), securing an eight-year commitment that stretches through 2031, encompassing all major ICC world events in various cricket formats. This move solidifies one of ICC's longest-ever associations with a single brand, continuing a partnership that began in 2019.