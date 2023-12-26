Coca-Cola extends partnership with ICC for 8 years

New Delhi: Beverage major Coca-Cola has renewed its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), securing an eight-year commitment that stretches through 2031, encompassing all major ICC world events in various cricket formats. This move solidifies one of ICC's longest-ever associations with a single brand, continuing a partnership that began in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This extension builds upon Coca-Cola's initial five-year agreement with the ICC, which started in 2019, making Coca-Cola’s brands the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partners of the cricket governing body. The initial deal covered prestigious tournaments like the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and the T20 World Cups, along with other global events.

With the latest announcement, Coca-Cola's brands will maintain their exclusive status across all major men’s and women’s cricket events, including World Cups and Champions Trophies, until 2031. This period will feature continuous high-profile cricketing action, including annual major international men's and women's events and the World Test Championship Final every two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This long-term collaboration ushers in a new commercial era, filled with exciting prospects for the sport. With the Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, and the Women’s edition in Bangladesh just around the corner, we’re poised for unprecedented global growth and engagement. This partnership not only celebrates our sport’s expansion but also promises innovative opportunities to enhance our fans’ experience worldwide," said Anurag Dahiya, ICC’s chief commercial officer.

Coca-Cola's association with major sports events is a long-standing tradition, highlighted by its eight-decade-long relationship with the Olympics and over forty years with FIFA and the T20 World Cup.

“…Sports holds immense power to unite people, and this partnership provides us with a unique opportunity to blend our brand affinity with the fervour for the world’s cricketing game. We endeavour to continue to delight consumers with our diverse portfolio and create unique experiences for fans," said Bradford Ross, vice president, Global Sports and Entertainment Marketing & Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023, Thums Up and Limca Sportz were the exclusive beverage and sports drink partners. Additionally, Sprite took centre stage with its captivating 'Thand rakh' campaign.

