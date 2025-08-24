Coca-Cola in talks with bankers to explore sale of Costa Coffee brand: Report

US-based beverage giant, Coca-Cola Co., is in talks with a global investment bank named Lazard to review its options in order to potentially sell the British coffee chain, Costa Coffee, reported the news agency Reuters on Sunday, 24 August 2025, citing people aware of the development.

Advertisement

The American beverage manufacturer has reportedly held discussions with a small number of potential bidders for the Costa sale. This list of bidders include private equity firms, reported the news agency citing earlier reports.

According to a Sky News report, Coca-Cola is set to receive the indicative offers for the Costa Coffee sale in early Autumn, but the report also mentions that the sale is not a definite one.

However, Coca-Cola did not respond to the queries sent by the news agency, similar to Costa and Lazard, according to the agency report.

Also Read | Coca-Cola India volumes fall in peak summer

Coca-Cola shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closed 0.75% lower at $70.13 after Friday's Wall Street session. However, the shares gained 0.10% in the after-hours trading session of the US markets.

Advertisement

According to Marketwatch data, Coca-Cola's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $301.82 billion as of the US market close on Friday.

When did Coca-Cola buy Costa? In 2018, Coca-Cola acquired Costa Coffee for more than $5 billion as the company's goal was to strengthen its position in the global coffee market giving competitions to the industry operators like Starbucks and Nestle.

Costa Coffee is a British multinational coffeehouse chain which operates in 50 nations. The company was started more than 50 years ago by two brothers which has now turned itself into a global name, the company highlights in its official website.

Also Read | Donald Trump claims Coca-Cola will switch to real cane sugar in United States

According to the agency report, Coca-Cola's sale of Costa Coffee would add to the deals in the packaged foods market, which has witnessed growth as the firms are aiming to scale in order to weather the impact of price inflation and consumers shopping for healthier options.

Advertisement

“Our investment in Costa is not where we wanted it to be from an investment hypothesis point of view,” said Coca-Cola's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Quincey in the company's earnings call, cited in the news report.