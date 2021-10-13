Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Coca-Cola India extends partnership with Sourav Ganguly for three years

Coca-Cola India extends partnership with Sourav Ganguly for three years

2 min read . 03:09 PM IST Livemint

  • Coca-Cola Company backs major sporting events globally, and has an eight-decade long association with the Olympics

New Delhi: Beverage major Coca-Cola India on Wednesday said it has extended its partnership with cricketer-turned commentator and president of Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador for a period of another three years.

Coca-Cola had earlier onboarded Ganguly in a similar capacity in 2017.

Ganguly has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most iconic and strongest voices in sports in his diverse roles through the years, said Arnab Roy, vice president and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.

Coca-Cola’s association with the former cricketer goes back to when he was first signed as its brand ambassador. “Since then, Sourav has always been a part of the larger Coca-Cola family leading and advising us on many programs including some key grass-root initiatives. The extension of this partnership was a natural decision for us and we are looking forward for the next chapter with him," said Roy.

Globally, The Coca-Cola Company backs major sporting events. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade long association with the Olympics. Moreover, for over four decades it has associated with the FIFA. It is also associated with the T20 World Cup from this year. Coca-Cola Company sells a range of beverage brands including Thumbs-Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, Fanta among others.

“Coca-Cola India’s commitment and passion towards making a long-term, sustainable impact in sports resonates well with my own personal philosophy. I am extremely delighted to extend this partnership further and look forward to doing some great work in promoting the brand," said Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President.

Ganguly added that Coca-Cola has decided to increase its footprint and involvement in Indian sporting activities.

In India, the company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, reaches out to consumers through a network of over 2.6 million retail outlets.

