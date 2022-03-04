NEW DELHI : Beverage company Coca-Cola India on Friday announced the launch of a new variant for its fizzy orange flavoured drink Fanta—Apple Delit, while also announcing the appointment of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. Aaryan will feature in a new campaign to promote the new Fanta variant.

The company said the addition of this flavour by Fanta will enhance its brand portfolio in India to a two-flavour range.

The drink will be available nationwide this summer in a variety of packs of 250ml, 600ml and 750ml.

“In line with our vision of ‘Beverages for life’ and staying focused to the evolving taste and preferences of our consumers today, we decided to foray into the Apple flavour segment. Furthermore, our innovation priorities and extensive research led us to bring in a refreshing twist to sparkling apple with new Fanta Apple Delite," said Tish Condeno, senior director, sparkling flavors, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia.

The new campaign comes ahead of the peak summer season that helps lift sales of beverages. Beverage companies have seen two consecutive summers being disrupted by the two waves of the covid-19 pandemic. In the latest commercial that will air across television channels from 5 March, Aaryan will be seen enjoying Fanta Apple Delite. The commercial also marks the beginning of the actor’s association with the brand.

The commercial will be complemented with a 360-degree marketing campaign—which includes both digital as well as out-of-home.

“Fanta is all about colourful people. And the new Fanta Apple Delite gives the people some more ammunition to transform everyday situations into loads of fun. It’s a drink with a twist," said Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North).

To be sure, globally, Fanta is available in apple, and apple variants across many markets.

The company said that Fanta is the market share leader in the orange segment; the brand aims to further build itself in the overall fruit-flavoured segment with this variant. The new flavour, which is forecasted to be a high-impact seller, will further strengthen Coca-Cola’s position in the soft beverages’ category in the country, the company added.

