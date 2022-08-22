Coca-Cola India launches Limca Sportz, unveils campaign with Neeraj Chopra

Coca-Cola India launches Limca Sportz, unveils campaign with Neeraj Chopra1 min read . 03:37 PM IST
The Rukk Matt campaign will revolve around a motivational theme, to encourage the audience to push their boundaries and ‘never say die’ attitude.
Coca-Cola India has launched Limca Sportz, a glucose and electrolyte-based beverage in the n- fizz category. The company has also launched its ‘Rukk Matt’ advertisement campaign featuring javelin thrower and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.
As per the company, Limca Sportz, which is water-based, helps with faster rehydration in individuals involved in physical activity like sports, exercise, and high intense chores.
The campaign will revolve around a motivational theme, to encourage the audience to push their boundaries and ‘never say die’ attitude. The brand has adopted a holistic marketing approach to boost the new campaign, consisting of digital as well as mass-media broadcasting to maximize media reach across channels.
“Building on Limca’s ability to provide full-body rejuvenation so that consumers can be their most energetic, best selves in every situation, we are thrilled to announce our entrance into the sports hydration category with the launch of this product. The beverage has been formulated through in-house innovation and extensive market testing. We unanimously agreed that there could be no better champion than Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who is the pinnacle of athletic excellence and embodies the true spirit of our campaign messaging of never stop," said Karthik Subramanian, director, marketing, hydration for the coffee and tea category for India and Southwest Asia.
The advertisement shows Chopra throwing multiple javelins and the chant in the background says ‘One More’ till the time the athlete achieves his goals. The innovation is in line with the company’s parent The Coca-Cola Company’s endeavor to provide beverage choices to consumers that have functional benefits.
Chopra said, “As an athlete, I understand the vital significance of optimum intake of glucose and electrolytes. I am exhilarated to be the face of the new campaign. The film perfectly represents my ideals of never giving up and continuously pushing boundaries to get closer to my goals."The campaign film has been conceptualized by Ogilvy. Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer of Ogilvy (North) said, “The philosophy of ‘Rukk Matt’ that cheers you to go on. And who better to launch this than Neeraj Chopra, who we’ve all seen sweating it out with the toughest regimen possible but never stopping at one awesome throw, one medal or one record.“
