Coca-Cola rolls out 100% recycled PET bottles for small packs
The company has been pushing low-priced packs in the market to draw more consumers as well as to help shoppers pick smaller packs to mitigate the impact of high inflation.
New Delhi: Beverage company Coca-Cola India on Wednesday announced the launch of fully recycled PET bottles for its flagship Coca-Cola brand in pack sizes of 250 ml and 750 ml across several markets in the country.
