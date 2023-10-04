Coca-Cola rolls out 100% recycled PET bottles for small packs

New Delhi: Beverage company Coca-Cola India on Wednesday announced the launch of fully recycled PET bottles for its flagship Coca-Cola brand in pack sizes of 250 ml and 750 ml across several markets in the country.

The company has been pushing low-priced packs in the market to draw more consumers as well as to help shoppers pick smaller packs to mitigate the impact of high inflation.

These recycled bottles are made from food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The plastic is recycled as per the technologies approved by the US FDA and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for food-grade recycled material and repurposed into new PET bottles, reducing the need for virgin plastic for producing PET Bottles, Coca Cola said in statement on Wednesday. These recycled bottles are being manufactured by Coca-Cola bottling partners - Moon Beverages Ltd., and SLMG Beverages Ltd.

The Coca Cola Company, globally, offers 100% recycled PET bottles in over 40 markets, as part of its goal of making bottles with 50% recycled material by 2030. Announced in 2018, the sustainable packaging platform also includes a goal to collect and recycle the equivalent of a bottle or can for every one the company sells globally by 2030, and to make 100% of its packaging recyclable by 2025.

In India, Coca-Cola is expanding its consumer base by adding affordable products, and by reaching out to more outlets. As consumption of its beverages goes up across brands, it is critical for the beverage maker to consider its impact on the environment.

“We seek to drive a circular economy for our packaging in order to reduce waste and carbon emissions. We’re working to increase recycled content in our packaging, expand our use of refillable bottles, and to collect packaging for recycling through our World Without Waste initiative. We also do research for new solutions for packaging. This expansion by Moon Beverages and SLMG Beverages underscores Coca-Cola India’s steadfast commitment to sustainability and its dedication to forging a more sustainable future," Enrique Ackermann, Vice President, Technical and Innovation, Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia, said.

To be sure, the Food Safety Authority of India has approved the use of recycled PET in food packaging.

In December 2022, Coca-Cola Bangladesh launched 100% rPET bottles, making it the first market in Southwest Asia (SWA) to introduce Kinley water bottles in one-litre packages.

