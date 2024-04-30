Coca-Cola makes $293 million from refranchising India bottling operations
The beverage major remains “bullish” on the long-term prospects of the country where it sells several brands including Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Minute Maid. The management expects the company to have a “strong” year in India.
New Delhi: The Coca-Cola Company made net gains of $293 million related to refranchising of its bottling operations in certain territories in India earlier this year, the world’s largest beverage maker said on Tuesday.
