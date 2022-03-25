New Delhi: Beverage company Coca-Cola has rolled out a new Aam Panna variant under its mango fruit drink brand Maaza ahead of the peak summer season. Launch of the new variant will be backed a campaign featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde.

Maaza Aam Panna will be available on shelves in north, west, and east India, retailing across 5,00,000 stores, the company said in an announcement on Friday. The campaign was conceptualized by McCann World Group. The brand will follow 360-degree marketing approach—consisting of television and digital broadcasting.

The launch comes after Coca-Cola India announced the launch of a new apple variant under Fanta earlier this month. It roped in Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador for the same.

Meanwhile, Maaza is set to leverage more local flavors this summer season.

“Maaza our heritage brand has indulged Indian consumers in the authentic pleasure of delicious real mangoes. Currently, Maaza is one of the leading brands in the overall beverage category for Coca-Cola India. This new variant of Maaza, Aam Panna, is uniquely Indian too," said Ajay Konale, Director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia.

The new variant will also help Coca-cola expand its sourcing of local mangoes. In 2023-24, the company's procurement of raw mangoes will be up 20 times in addition to the existing demand for ripe mango varieties. This will further lead to Coca-Cola becoming one of the largest procurers of mangoes in India, the company said.

“Made from raw mango pulp, tasty and tangy Maaza Aam Panna is the quintessential summer cooler. Our film very simply depicts a transition from disappointment to delight at getting to taste a drink that’s as thrilling as raw mangoes," said Sambit Mohanty, Creative Head, McCann World Group.

