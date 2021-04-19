Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Coca-Cola sounds alarm on global covid-19 cases

Coca-Cola sounds alarm on global covid-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Coca-Cola are displayed at a supermarket of Swiss retailer Denner, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Glattbrugg, Switzerland June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
2 min read . 09:15 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • With Covid-19 cases surging in some huge markets, Coca-Cola is right to be cautious about continued sales recovery

Coca-Cola on Monday threw a cold bottle of Dasani water on multinationals’ hopes for a rapid global recovery.

The beverage company reported decent quarterly earnings, saying organic revenue that strips out currency moves and portfolio changes rose 6% from a year earlier in the quarter ended April 2. However, this was against a miserable quarter in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was spreading from Asia and Europe to the U.S. The resulting lockdowns have been punishing for Coca-Cola as they continue to curtail out-of-home sales in places such as restaurants and sporting venues.

