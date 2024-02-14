Coca-Cola to build capacity in India after ‘robust’ growth in 2023
The company said developing and emerging markets grew by 2% last year, driven by growth in India and Brazil, which partially offset the suspension of its Russia business in 2022.
New Delhi: Beverage major Coca-Cola has said it will re-invest a “significant portion" of its capital investment increase to build capacity for its India business, and in Fairlife, an American brand of dairy drinks.
