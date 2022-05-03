Coca-Cola widens its reach, cuts costs with glass bottles

“We have been playing around with our packs, which is revenue growth management, specifically pack and pricing. For example, when we took some pricing on large PET packs we also strongly reinforced our focus at the ₹10 price points through our glass bottles. We relaunched it strongly across a few markets, to see that we do not lose out consumer because of the impact of inflation," he said.

