Home / Companies / News /  Coca-Cola Zero Sugar launches new campaign with actor Tiger Shroff
Back

New Delhi: Coca-Cola India-owned Coca Cola Zero Sugar variant has released its latest campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’ for which it has signed actor Tiger Shroff. The company said Shroff will aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.

The integrated marketing campaign aims at sparking conversations around this, while highlighting that the taste of the beverage is so good that it’s hard to resist. The campaign is live across television, digital, outdoor, social media and retail.

Kaushik Prasad, director, marketing at the company said, "Shroff, in the new campaign, brings his own exuberance and freshness to the brand, he is a fitness icon and like most youngsters, would not want to compromise on experiencing great taste." 

The actor said, “I am ecstatic to partner with them. The beverage is a perfect amalgamation of fantastic taste without many calories, making it irresistible.

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said, “It was super fun to collaborate with Tiger to bring this fun idea to life. We will see way more things on this idea in the near future, so stay glued to the great taste."

According to a report, India’s non-alcoholic beverages market could grow to 1.47 trillion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. Economic policy think tank ICRIER said in 2019, the size of the overall beverages market that includes carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water, and fruit-based beverages was 67,100 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x