New Delhi: Coca-Cola India-owned Coca Cola Zero Sugar variant has released its latest campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’ for which it has signed actor Tiger Shroff. The company said Shroff will aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.

The integrated marketing campaign aims at sparking conversations around this, while highlighting that the taste of the beverage is so good that it’s hard to resist. The campaign is live across television, digital, outdoor, social media and retail.

Kaushik Prasad, director, marketing at the company said, "Shroff, in the new campaign, brings his own exuberance and freshness to the brand, he is a fitness icon and like most youngsters, would not want to compromise on experiencing great taste."

The actor said, “I am ecstatic to partner with them. The beverage is a perfect amalgamation of fantastic taste without many calories, making it irresistible.

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said, “It was super fun to collaborate with Tiger to bring this fun idea to life. We will see way more things on this idea in the near future, so stay glued to the great taste."

According to a report, India’s non-alcoholic beverages market could grow to ₹1.47 trillion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7%. Economic policy think tank ICRIER said in 2019, the size of the overall beverages market that includes carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled water, and fruit-based beverages was ₹67,100 crore.