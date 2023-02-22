Coca-Cola Zero Sugar launches new campaign with actor Tiger Shroff
- Coca-Cola said Shroff will aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.
New Delhi: Coca-Cola India-owned Coca Cola Zero Sugar variant has released its latest campaign ‘Best Taste Ever?’ for which it has signed actor Tiger Shroff. The company said Shroff will aid the brand in establishing resonance with the youth and millennials in India.
