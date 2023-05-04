Costa Coffee revamps strategy as competition intensifies in Indian market

Vinay Nair, general manager, India & Emerging Markets, Costa Coffee, said that India continues to be a “focus" market for the coffee chain. “That’s because of all the demographics that we’ve seen about India and the consumption; secondly, coffee is at a very interesting stage in India. I think youngsters have got some exposure to coffee, they want to do a lot of exploration, they want to know what specialty coffee is all about, what are the origins of coffee etc. Maybe the pandemic fueled some of that…So we want to stay super relevant to the current and the new generation of coffee consumers. It is something which is part of the larger, global positioning, but it is something that we’ve crafted for India," Nair said in an interview with Mint.

