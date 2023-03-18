Cochin Shipyard Ltd bags ₹550 cr order for world's first Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessel2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 03:19 PM IST
- Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels are anticipated to reduce around 25,000 tons of CO2 annually in zero-emission mode
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has bagged the order for the design and construction of the world's first Zero Emission Feeder Container Vessels with an option for two more vessels, a BSE filing from the company informed on Friday. The vessel will be powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells with Green Hydrogen.
