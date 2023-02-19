3 PSU stocks in diverse sectors to turn ex-divided this week. Do you own any?
Cochin Shipyard Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Oil India Limited are the PSU stocks that will turn ex-dividend.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd, MSTC Ltd, Oil India Limited are among those PSU stocks that will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by them.
