Cochin Shipyard signs MoU with Maersk amid India’s ₹25,000 crore shipbuilding fund plan

Indian shipbuilding service-providing giant Cochin Shipyard Limited, on Monday, February 17, announced that the firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with A.P. Moller–Maersk to carry out ship repair, maintenance and shipbuilding in India, according to an exchange filing.

The State-owned shipbuilder's announcement aligns with India's goal to boost the nation's maritime industry.

“We would like to inform that Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with A.P. Moller–Maersk to explore collaboration opportunities in ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding in India,” said Cochin Shipyard in an official statement filed on the BSE.

According to the filing, both companies will engage in areas such as sharing technical expertise for ship maintenance, repair, dry docking, new building opportunities, joint training programmes, and other skill development initiatives for both VSL and Maersk employees.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price Cochin Shipyard Limited shares closed 1.65 per cent lower at ₹1,215.55 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹1,235.95 at the previous stock market close. The announcement was disclosed in the afternoon stock market session on February 17.

Cochin Shipyard shares have given stock market investors over 600 per cent returns in the last five years and almost 43 per cent returns in the last one-year period. However, the PSU's shares are trading 22.41 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025.

India's Maritime Goal Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget 2025-26 announcement, declared the government's plan to build a ₹25,000 crore “Maritime Development Fund” to boost competition in the maritime industry.

According to the official announcement, the government of India will contribute 49 per cent of the total corpus for the fund and the remaining balance is set to be funded by ports and private sector firms.

