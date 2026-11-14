Cockroaches, rat droppings: Why FSSAI licences of 7 KFC outlets in Hyderabad were suspended? All we know

The Telangana food safety department has suspended the FSSAI licences of seven KFC outlets in Hyderabad following inspections that reportedly uncovered serious hygiene lapses, including cockroach and rodent infestations, fungal growth, expired food products and unsafe food handling practices.
According to a Times of India report, the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) conducted a special enforcement drive across the CURE region on November 12.
As many as 13 teams, comprising food safety officers and police personnel, inspected 26 fast-food outlets as part of the exercise.
The inspections exposed several lapses in kitchen hygiene, food preparation and storage, the report said.
Officials reportedly found cockroaches and houseflies, fungal growth on walls, greasy utensils, unclean food preparation equipment and rat droppings at some establishments.
Inspectors also found that certain outlets were using magnesium silicate, an unauthorised substance, to filter used cooking oil for reuse.
Following the inspections, authorities suspended the FSSAI licences of seven KFC outlets and ordered them to immediately halt operations.
The seven KFC outlets whose FSSAI licences have been suspended are located at:
Madinaguda-Miyapur
Sindhi Colony, Secunderabad
Punch Mohalla, Charminar
Moosarambagh
Banjara Hills
Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hitec City
Inorbit Mall, Madhapur
Beyond the seven licence suspensions, TG-SAFE will issue improvement notices to four additional KFC outlets following the enforcement drive.
These establishments are located at Sarath City Mall in Kondapur, Karkhana, Himayatnagar and Shaikpet.
The outlets will be reinspected to verify whether they have addressed the shortcomings flagged during the inspections and brought their operations in line with prescribed food safety standards.
Separately, the department will issue show-cause notices to two KFC outlets at Nizampet and Gachibowli over alleged serious violations.
Authorities will examine their responses before deciding on further action, including the imposition of penalties.
In a separate food safety action in Hyderabad, officials discarded 60 kg of cake bases during an inspection at Bakingo's Madhapur outlet over concerns that the ingredients were being used beyond their stated expiry date.
According to a report by ANI, TG-SAFE officials found that the cake bases carried an expiry date of November 10, 2026, but were allegedly being used to prepare cakes sold to consumers with a declared shelf life extending until November 12.
An official told ANI that the food safety team inspected the premises, discarded the 60 kg of cake bases and submitted a report. Further action will be taken based on the findings.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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