Cockroaches, rodents, spoiled food: Why Biryani By Kilo, ITC Aashirwad were among 8 outlets shut in Hyderabad raids

The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) has suspended the food safety licences of eight cloud kitchens and restaurants in Hyderabad after inspections uncovered serious hygiene violations, including cockroach and rodent infestations, spoiled food, expired ingredients and unsafe storage practices.

According to a report by The Siasat Daily, the enforcement drive was conducted on Tuesday, November 10, across the CURE region.

A total of 24 enforcement teams, comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel, inspected 23 cloud kitchens and restaurants.

Officials reportedly collected 25 food samples over suspected adulteration and discarded nearly 700 kg of spoiled and contaminated food.

The establishments whose licences were suspended have been directed to immediately stop business operations in the interest of public health.

Biryani By Kilo, ITC Aashirwad among 8 establishments The eight establishments facing licence suspension include Biryani By Kilo in Gachibowli, Kulcha Kulture in Madhapur, Lucky Multicuisine Restaurant in Somajiguda, Tum Yum Innovisions in Madhapur, Zora 11 By 2 in Khairatabad, LO Fresh Foods in Ayyappa Society, ITC Aashirwad Soul Creations cloud kitchen in Gachibowli and Sodexo India Services in Kondapur.

Inspections revealed multiple violations across these premises, including cockroach and rodent infestations, expired food products, fungal contamination of vegetables, dirty kitchens, clogged drains and greasy exhaust systems.

Officials also reportedly flagged improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items in refrigerators.

In some establishments, food handlers were found working without basic protective gear such as hairnets and gloves.

Rat-bitten potatoes, pest-infested flour found during inspections At Biryani By Kilo, officials reportedly found spoiled rice, pest-infested flour, cockroaches and rusted kitchen equipment.

At Kulcha Kulture, inspectors detected rodent infestation, expired food articles and potatoes bitten by rats. Lucky Multicuisine Restaurant was found storing vegetarian and non-vegetarian food together, alongside expired food products and a live cockroach infestation, as per The Siasat Daily.

ITC Aashirwad Soul Creations was flagged for spoiled and expired food, cockroach infestation and corroded chopping boards, as per the report.

At Sodexo India Services, officials reportedly found decomposed vegetables, unhygienic storage conditions and possible food contamination.

The inspections were part of a special enforcement drive targeting cloud kitchens and restaurants across Hyderabad.

Officials said the establishments would be reinspected to assess compliance, with further action, including penalties, to follow based on the findings, as per The Siasat Daily.

Also Read | Why FSSAI suspended licences of 12 restaurants in Hyderabad: Full list

Bakingo discards 60 kg of cake bases over expiry concerns Separately, officials discarded 60 kg of cake bases during an inspection at Bakingo's Madhapur outlet in Hyderabad after flagging concerns over their use beyond the stated expiry date.

According to TG-SAFE officials cited by ANI, the cake bases carried an expiry date of November 10, 2026, but were allegedly being used to prepare cakes sold to consumers with a declared shelf life extending until November 12.

An official told ANI that the food safety team inspected the premises, discarded the 60 kg of cake bases and submitted a report. Further action will be taken based on its findings.

Also Read | Do you order Bakingo cakes? Hyderabad outlet flagged for expired ingredients

However, Bakingo was not among the eight establishments whose licences were suspended.

TG-SAFE steps up inspections of restaurants and quick-commerce stores The latest action follows a series of enforcement drives by TG-SAFE across Hyderabad.

On October 31, the authority suspended the FSSAI licences of eight hotels, including Nayaab, following inspections that reportedly uncovered violations of food safety standards.

In a separate drive targeting quick-commerce operations about a month ago, TG-SAFE inspected 16 dark stores operated by retail platforms across the city.

The inspections were conducted by 10 enforcement teams comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel.

Four licences were suspended following the discovery of serious hygiene violations.