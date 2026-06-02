Adani-backed Cococart expects appetite for imported chocolates to grow

For a business built on imported chocolates, the past few years have delivered almost every challenge imaginable: soaring prices, a weaker rupee and shipping disruptions caused by conflicts on key trade routes this year. Yet Cococart, the Adani-backed premium chocolate retailer, expects the country's appetite for imported confectionery to grow, driven by impulse purchases, quick-commerce sales and an expansion into international food and beverages.
The company is bringing in Belgian chocolatier Belvas, Italian chocolate and gelato chain Venchi, French bakery-café Le Pain Quotidien and Italian coffeehouse brand Caffè Pascucci.
Cococart expects to sustain a 35-40% compounded annual growth rate over the next five years, even as global cocoa shortages, currency depreciation and geopolitical disruptions continue to pressure margins, company cofounder Karan Ahuja told Mint.