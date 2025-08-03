Codelco Finds Human Remains in Blow to Chile Mine Rescue Efforts

(Bloomberg) -- Codelco found human remains during its efforts to reach five workers trapped underground in a central Chilean copper mine, dealing a blow to the state-controlled company’s rescue efforts.

Just hours after telling reporters that there was a chance the workers would be found safe in a collapsed tunnel at the El Teniente mine, a Codelco official said authorities and families of the trapped workers had been informed of the discovery of remains that haven’t yet been identified.

“This discovery fills us with sadness, but it also shows us that we are in the right place, that the strategy followed led us to them,” said Andrés Music, who heads the operations for the mine, which is located south of Santiago.

“We will continue working with all our strength and hope but now with greater caution, which could mean that progress will be slower,” he said about the rescue efforts.

The world’s biggest copper supplier halted production at the site after a collapse attributed to seismic activity on Thursday trapped workers in a new section of the mine, called Andesita. One person had been confirmed dead and nine others were injured in the incident, the latest setback for Codelco’s efforts to recover from a years-long output slump.

A 100-person team — including some of those who helped rescue 33 workers trapped in another Chilean mine in 2010 — has been working on the El Teniente rescue effort.

Days after celebrating the US government’s decision to spare its copper from hefty tariffs, Codelco is reeling from the deadly incident and facing renewed doubts about its ability to meet its production target.

El Teniente is crucial for Codelco’s aim to return to pre-pandemic production levels of about 1.7 million tons (1.5 million metric tons) a year from about 1.4 million tons currently. Codelco delayed reporting its quarterly results, including annual production guidance, on Friday as it deals with the accident.

When production can resume at the mine will depend on the outcome of an investigation into the collapse, how much reinforcement of infrastructure is required and whether mining method adjustments are needed.

Mines in Chile are designed to withstand much stronger seismic activity than the 4.2-magnitude event that caused the collapse.

