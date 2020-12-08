Coffee Day appoints Malavika Hegde as CEO

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has appointed Malavika Hegde, the wife of founder of Coffee Day Global Ltd and Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. Ltd, late V.G. Siddhartha, as the chief executive officer, the company said on Monday. Hegde was a non-executive director of the company, and is the younger daughter of S.M.Krishna, former central minister of external affairs and former Karnataka chief minister.

Coffee Day also appointed C.H. Vasudhara Devi, Giri Devanur and Mohan Raghavendra Kondi as non-executive independent directors, it said in a filing with BSE.

The change in leadership comes amid the mounting losses posted by the Bengaluru-based firm, which is suspected to have prompted Siddhartha to take his life in July 2019.

Devi’s, Devanur’s and Kondi’s appointment will be affective from 31 December 2020 to 30 December 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders. “This intimation also fulfils the requirement of appointing a woman independent director pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (Amendment) Regulations, 2018," Coffee Day said in the exchange filing.

CCD, which once did roaring business through its more than 500 outlets in India and overseas markets, has now plunged into debt, forcing the closure of several of its cafes that were thronged by youngsters and office goers. Siddhartha was one of the biggest names in the coffee industry and his Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. Ltd and Coffee Day Global Ltd had provided jobs to more than 100,000 people directly or indirectly. However, rising debt and alleged harassment by income tax officials forced the 59-year-old to take his own life last July, sending the company he founded into a downward spiral.

Earlier, markets regulator Sebi had sent a show cause notice to Coffee Day over the alleged misappropriation of funds by its promoters and subsequent losses to public shareholders, Mint had reported.

The show-cause notice was sent under sections of Sebi’s prevention of fraudulent practice rules and unfair trade practices. The developments were reported to have impacted the asset sale of the group to help repay around ₹3,100 crore debts and dues. The group is facing an uphill battle against the rising number of legal cases against it.

A court in the coffee growing region of Chikkamagaluru is presently hearing a case of cheating against Hegde and other senior executives of the firm over non-payment of dues. The case is related to a complaint filed by K.Nandish, a coffee grower in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, alleging that the group continues to evade paying him the dues totalling to over ₹45 lakh. Nandish has also alleged that representatives of the company do not even appear to attend the court proceedings.

