Coffee Day appoints Malavika Hegde as CEO

CCD, which once did roaring business through its more than 500 outlets in India and overseas markets, has now plunged into debt, forcing the closure of several of its cafes that were thronged by youngsters and office goers. Siddhartha was one of the biggest names in the coffee industry and his Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. Ltd and Coffee Day Global Ltd had provided jobs to more than 100,000 people directly or indirectly. However, rising debt and alleged harassment by income tax officials forced the 59-year-old to take his own life last July, sending the company he founded into a downward spiral.