Coffee Day audit lapses: NFRA slaps ₹1.10 cr fine, ban on 2 auditors, 1 audit firm

Coffee Day audit lapses: NFRA slaps ₹1.10 cr fine, ban on 2 auditors, 1 audit firm2 min read 31 May 2023, 07:55 PM IST
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has imposed a ban and penalties totalling ₹1.10 crore on three entities, including two auditors, for alleged professional lapses in the auditing of Giri Vidhyuth (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, for 2019-20.
