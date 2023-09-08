As part of the ongoing bankruptcy process of coffee chain firm Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), an application has been filed against the company under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). According to a regulatory filing by Coffee Day to the stock exchanges September 8, the application is filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for alleged default of ₹228 crore. The coffee major is seeking appropriate legal advice to protect its interest, it said in its filing.