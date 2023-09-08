comScore
Coffee Day bankruptcy process: Application filed under IBC Section 7, hearing likely this month

 1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 05:24 PM IST Livemint

According to a regulatory filing by Coffee Day to the stock exchanges September 8, the application is filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for alleged default of ₹228 crore.

The NCLT order against CCD has been put on hold until the next hearing of the appeal filed by Malavika Hedge, the former director of CCD. (Hindustan Times)Premium
The NCLT order against CCD has been put on hold until the next hearing of the appeal filed by Malavika Hedge, the former director of CCD. (Hindustan Times)

As part of the ongoing bankruptcy process of coffee chain firm Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), an application has been filed against the company under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). According to a regulatory filing by Coffee Day to the stock exchanges September 8, the application is filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for alleged default of 228 crore. The coffee major is seeking appropriate legal advice to protect its interest, it said in its filing.

Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 05:24 PM IST
