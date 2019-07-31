NEW DELHI: Following the tragic death of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder V.G. Siddhartha, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd today named S.V. Ranganath as the company's interim chairman.

Coffee Day Enterprises held a board meeting today in which a decision to appoint independent director Ranganath was taken, the company told stock exchanges.

Ranganath is currently a non-executive independent director. Coffee Day board also appointed Nitin Bagmane as interim chief operating officer.

The company has also set up a committee that will be vested with the powers of the chief executive and explore opportunities to deleverage the Coffee Day Group, it said.