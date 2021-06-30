Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹272.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹554.80 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said in a BSE filing.

CDEL's revenue from operations dropped 69 per cent to ₹165.16 crore as against ₹533.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

According to CDEL, profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 FY21 includes ₹151 core loss on account of market valuation of its holding of equity shares in Sical Logistics

CDEL said COVID-19 is "significantly" impacting the business operations of the group by way of interruption of supply chain, closure of hospitality service and travel ban during the lockdown.

Its total expenses were at ₹378.52 crore, down 70.3 per cent from ₹1,273.46 crore earlier.

Revenue from coffee and related business fell 61.4 per cent to ₹141.05 crore, as against ₹365.33 crore. Revenue from hospitality services rose 39.79 per cent to ₹10.68 crore compared to ₹7.64 crore earlier.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, CDEL reported a net loss of ₹652.10 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,848.51 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations declined 66.6 per cent to ₹853.42 crore from ₹2,552.44 crore in FY20.

"...PAT for FY 20 includes exceptional gain amounting to ₹1,828 crore primarily on account of equity stake held in Mindtree and gain amounting to ₹1,190 crore on account of sale of Global Village Property held by Tanglin Developments," it added.

Besides, PAT of FY21 includes exceptional gain of ₹151 crore on sales of way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd to Sriam Credit.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday settled at ₹40.25 on BSE, down 2.78 per cent from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

