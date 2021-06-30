OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Coffee Day Enterprises posts 272 cr loss in Q4; revenue dips 69% to 165 cr

Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 272.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of 554.80 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said in a BSE filing.

CDEL's revenue from operations dropped 69 per cent to 165.16 crore as against 533.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

According to CDEL, profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 FY21 includes 151 core loss on account of market valuation of its holding of equity shares in Sical Logistics

CDEL said COVID-19 is "significantly" impacting the business operations of the group by way of interruption of supply chain, closure of hospitality service and travel ban during the lockdown.

Its total expenses were at 378.52 crore, down 70.3 per cent from 1,273.46 crore earlier.

Revenue from coffee and related business fell 61.4 per cent to 141.05 crore, as against 365.33 crore. Revenue from hospitality services rose 39.79 per cent to 10.68 crore compared to 7.64 crore earlier.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, CDEL reported a net loss of 652.10 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,848.51 crore in the previous year.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Revenue from operations declined 66.6 per cent to 853.42 crore from 2,552.44 crore in FY20.

"...PAT for FY 20 includes exceptional gain amounting to 1,828 crore primarily on account of equity stake held in Mindtree and gain amounting to 1,190 crore on account of sale of Global Village Property held by Tanglin Developments," it added.

Besides, PAT of FY21 includes exceptional gain of 151 crore on sales of way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd to Sriam Credit.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday settled at 40.25 on BSE, down 2.78 per cent from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
CCD, which once did roaring business through it's over 500 outlets in India and abroad, has now plunged into debt

Coffee Day Enterprises appoints Malavika Hegde, the founder's wife, as new CEO

2 min read . 07 Dec 2020
File photo

Vodafone Idea's Q4 loss narrows but no clarity on fundraise

2 min read . 10:59 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout