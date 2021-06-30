Coffee Day Enterprises posts ₹ 272 cr loss in Q4; revenue dips 69% to ₹ 165 cr

11:47 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises said COVID-19 is significantly impacting the business operations of the group by way of interruption of supply chain, closure of hospitality service and travel ban during the lockdown