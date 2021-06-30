Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Coffee Day Enterprises posts 272 cr loss in Q4; revenue dips 69% to 165 cr

Coffee Day Enterprises posts 272 cr loss in Q4; revenue dips 69% to 165 cr

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises fell over 7% in intraday trading. Photo: Mint
2 min read . 11:47 PM IST PTI

Coffee Day Enterprises said COVID-19 is significantly impacting the business operations of the group by way of interruption of supply chain, closure of hospitality service and travel ban during the lockdown

Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 272.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of 554.80 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said in a BSE filing.

CDEL's revenue from operations dropped 69 per cent to 165.16 crore as against 533.55 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

According to CDEL, profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 FY21 includes 151 core loss on account of market valuation of its holding of equity shares in Sical Logistics

CDEL said COVID-19 is "significantly" impacting the business operations of the group by way of interruption of supply chain, closure of hospitality service and travel ban during the lockdown.

Its total expenses were at 378.52 crore, down 70.3 per cent from 1,273.46 crore earlier.

Revenue from coffee and related business fell 61.4 per cent to 141.05 crore, as against 365.33 crore. Revenue from hospitality services rose 39.79 per cent to 10.68 crore compared to 7.64 crore earlier.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, CDEL reported a net loss of 652.10 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 1,848.51 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations declined 66.6 per cent to 853.42 crore from 2,552.44 crore in FY20.

"...PAT for FY 20 includes exceptional gain amounting to 1,828 crore primarily on account of equity stake held in Mindtree and gain amounting to 1,190 crore on account of sale of Global Village Property held by Tanglin Developments," it added.

Besides, PAT of FY21 includes exceptional gain of 151 crore on sales of way2wealth Securities Pvt Ltd to Sriam Credit.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday settled at 40.25 on BSE, down 2.78 per cent from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

