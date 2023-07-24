comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Coffee Day Global under bankruptcy process, report
The operator of Cafe Coffee Day chain, Coffee Day Global, was admitted for corporate insolvency last week. The coffee chain is facing bankruptcy case after IndusInd Bank filed a petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reproted Economic Times citing sources.

The company was admitted for corporate insolvency by the Bengaluru Bench of the bankruptcy court, found the news website.

 

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST
