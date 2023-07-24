Coffee Day Global under bankruptcy process, report

Coffee Day Global under bankruptcy process, report1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Famous coffee chain, Cafe Coffee Day is undergoing the bankruptcy process, initiated by Indusind Bank
The operator of Cafe Coffee Day chain, Coffee Day Global, was admitted for corporate insolvency last week. The coffee chain is facing bankruptcy case after IndusInd Bank filed a petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reproted Economic Times citing sources.
The company was admitted for corporate insolvency by the Bengaluru Bench of the bankruptcy court, found the news website.
