Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / News/  Coffee Day Global under bankruptcy process, report

Coffee Day Global under bankruptcy process, report

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Livemint

Famous coffee chain, Cafe Coffee Day is undergoing the bankruptcy process, initiated by Indusind Bank

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) global has filed for bankruptcy

The operator of Cafe Coffee Day chain, Coffee Day Global, was admitted for corporate insolvency last week. The coffee chain is facing bankruptcy case after IndusInd Bank filed a petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reproted Economic Times citing sources.

The operator of Cafe Coffee Day chain, Coffee Day Global, was admitted for corporate insolvency last week. The coffee chain is facing bankruptcy case after IndusInd Bank filed a petition to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reproted Economic Times citing sources.

The company was admitted for corporate insolvency by the Bengaluru Bench of the bankruptcy court, found the news website.

The company was admitted for corporate insolvency by the Bengaluru Bench of the bankruptcy court, found the news website.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.