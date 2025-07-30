Coffee prices retreat but your morning cup isn't getting cheaper anytime soon
Summary
Coffee brands and cafes are monitoring fluctuating prices after a period of volatility. Tata Consumer Products noted early signs of price cooling. Yet, global prices remain unpredictable, influenced by climatic conditions and potential tariffs.
NEW DELHI : Cocoa bean prices have retreated from their peak, but that is unlikely to make coffee cheaper anytime soon as uncertainty persists and some packaged goods makers are saddled with costlier inventory.
