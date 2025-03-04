Coforge secures $1.56 billion contract from US-based travel tech firm Sabre
Summary
- The deal size implies that the Noida-based IT services provider is expected to get $120 million on an average every year from Sabre, making it the company's biggest deal. This contract also marks a rare instance of a mid-cap IT company getting a mega deal, one that is valued in excess of $1 billion.
Coforge Ltd on Tuesday said it has struck a mega 13-year deal worth $1.56 billion with Sabre Corp., a Southlake, Texas-based travel technology company. As part of the deal, Coforge will handle the software product delivery for Sabre and will also execute artificial intelligence-led tasks for the travel technology company.