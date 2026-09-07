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Coforge confident of hitting $5 billion revenue target well before FY30, brushes off AI deflation fears

Jas Bardia
5 min read7 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Sudhir Singh, CEO, Coforge.
Sudhir Singh, CEO, Coforge.
Summary

Driven by proactive deal wins, legacy modernization, and strategic M&A, CEO Sudhir Singh expects organic growth to keep top-line expansion on track despite industry price wars and governance pushback.

Gift this article

Coforge Ltd remains confident it will more than double revenue and cross $5 billion well before its earlier target of FY30, dismissing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will slow the growth of India’s $300-billion tech services industry.

Coforge Ltd remains confident it will more than double revenue and cross $5 billion well before its earlier target of FY30, dismissing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will slow the growth of India’s $300-billion tech services industry.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint on Friday, the chief executive of the country’s seventh-largest software services firm said the company remains open to acquisitions to meet its ambitions.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint on Friday, the chief executive of the country’s seventh-largest software services firm said the company remains open to acquisitions to meet its ambitions.

“Our intent will be to be $5 billion much before FY30. If that warrants acquisitions along the way, we will consider them, but at this point in time, the organic growth engine, which is doing extremely well and is trying to address the AI opportunity, is humming along very nicely,” said Sudhir Singh.

Also Read | Coforge races ahead in Q1, Mphasis treads carefully

Coforge ended FY26 with $1.87 billion in revenue, up 29% on a yearly basis. This surge was largely driven by travel, transportation, and hospitality clients, which generate nearly a quarter of its revenue and form its second-largest business segment after banking and financial services.

Singh, who completes a decade at the top next May, is one of Indian IT’s longest-serving CEOs. Under his tenure, Coforge clocked 20% compound annual revenue growth, which is amongst the highest among the country’s tech services firms.

Noida-based Coforge expects business from legacy modernisation to help scale growth. This comes after the company completed its biggest acquisition in April — that of California-based IT firm Encora for about $2.35 billion.

To be sure, Coforge does not share how much of its revenue came from acquisitions. Still, management feels it could have done better. “What we could have done better, I suspect, is we could have grown even more than we have,” Singh said, adding that the company had done a “decent job” on that front.

Also Read | Mphasis sues Coforge in US court over employee hiring, client exposure claims

According to Kotak Institutional Equities analysts, Coforge reported organic growth of 19.4% on a constant currency basis in FY26. The company did not outline its constant currency growth, which takes currency fluctuations into account.

Despite this optimism, Coforge risks falling behind in the sector rankings after ninth-ranked Persistent Systems Ltd announced its plan to acquire Nagarro in June. The combined entity's projected revenue of $2.9 billion would eclipse Coforge’s stated target of $2.5 billion by the end of the current fiscal year. Singh, however, declined to comment on competitors’ strategies.

Navigating AI shifts

For now, Singh brushed off concerns about AI-driven revenue loss, despite client expectations for upfront cost savings as automation reduces reliance on billable hours.

“As far as the deflation is concerned, in the short term, in the medium term, and in the long term, and we are on record as having said this, we do not see deflation in play,” said Singh, adding that deflation was only in the managed services portfolio.

He said the demand surrounding legacy modernisation was offsetting AI-led deflation and the firm was gaining market share from peers. “There is no limit, and when I say no limit, obviously this is hyperbole of sorts. But there is incredible demand for creating data pipelines, there is incredible demand for context engineering, there is significant demand that is emerging these days around remediation engineering,” Singh added.

“I just think the opportunity ahead of us, irrespective of the commentary around us, is so massive that the firms that pivot the fastest and make the promise of AI real for enterprises, will be operating in a context that is supply-constrained, not demand-constrained,” said Singh.

This optimistic outlook comes as IT services firms engage in a price war to secure contracts, with AI tools lowering entry barriers. While competitors are settling for thinner margins to win business, Coforge remains unconcerned, citing the nature and value of the deals it targets.

“We normally never acquire an asset if there's anyone else bidding on it, and almost all the large deals that we sign are proactive large deals,” Singh said. He added that deals that are request-for-proposal (RPF)-led come with “acute pricing pressure in the market”, and that 19 of Coforge’s 21 large deals announced last year were proactive, helping insulate the company from pricing pressures.

Coforge’s operating margins jumped 370 basis points to 14.4% last year, which is more than peers like LTIMindtree (14.0%) and Mphasis (13.5%), while persistent market leaders such as TCS maintained higher levels around 24.5%.

Also Read | Coforge starts FY27 on a strong note with record deals and margin beat

Governance in focus

Corporate governance is also in focus after two shareholder proposals were voted down in under a year—an unprecedented setback for a top-10 IT firm.

The resistance stems from Coforge’s $2.35 billion acquisition of Encora, which initially granted Encora’s majority stakeholder, Advent International, the right to nominate members to key board committees, including audit, nomination, and remuneration. On 27 January, 31% of shareholders rejected these special rights. Within 14 hours, Coforge scrapped the clause, paving the way for the acquisition resolution to pass.

“We consult them (shareholders) very, very often. The resolution in January was approved with the modification done in consultation with the shareholders, and everything else, I think shareholders point us toward is something we align with,” said Singh. “As soon as we got the results, we had a conversation with our shareholders. It was borderline, the failure, and after that, I think it passed with an overwhelming majority.”

The second setback came a month ago when shareholders voted against re-appointing OP Bhatt to the board at the company’s annual general meeting on 24 August.

Singh said that clients are increasingly shifting toward outcome-based contracts, paying IT firms upon completion of specific tasks rather than for billable hours. This transition is fueling demand for specialized talent combining deep domain expertise with AI fluency.

He said the talent hired is not “necessarily the tenured, very senior consultants from McKinsey, BCG or Bain. These are folks with about five to seven years of total work experience across these firms and others who we hire, the value that we get in terms of the differentiation of the proposals that we put out and the credibility they help us build with our key clients more than offsets the cost”. He added that the company also hires forward-deployed engineers of about two years of experience in the US.

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Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesNewsCoforge confident of hitting $5 billion revenue target well before FY30, brushes off AI deflation fears

Coforge confident of hitting $5 billion revenue target well before FY30, brushes off AI deflation fears

Jas Bardia
5 min read7 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Sudhir Singh, CEO, Coforge.
Sudhir Singh, CEO, Coforge.
Summary

Driven by proactive deal wins, legacy modernization, and strategic M&A, CEO Sudhir Singh expects organic growth to keep top-line expansion on track despite industry price wars and governance pushback.

Gift this article

Coforge Ltd remains confident it will more than double revenue and cross $5 billion well before its earlier target of FY30, dismissing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will slow the growth of India’s $300-billion tech services industry.

Coforge Ltd remains confident it will more than double revenue and cross $5 billion well before its earlier target of FY30, dismissing concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) will slow the growth of India’s $300-billion tech services industry.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint on Friday, the chief executive of the country’s seventh-largest software services firm said the company remains open to acquisitions to meet its ambitions.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint on Friday, the chief executive of the country’s seventh-largest software services firm said the company remains open to acquisitions to meet its ambitions.

“Our intent will be to be $5 billion much before FY30. If that warrants acquisitions along the way, we will consider them, but at this point in time, the organic growth engine, which is doing extremely well and is trying to address the AI opportunity, is humming along very nicely,” said Sudhir Singh.

Also Read | Coforge races ahead in Q1, Mphasis treads carefully

Coforge ended FY26 with $1.87 billion in revenue, up 29% on a yearly basis. This surge was largely driven by travel, transportation, and hospitality clients, which generate nearly a quarter of its revenue and form its second-largest business segment after banking and financial services.

Singh, who completes a decade at the top next May, is one of Indian IT’s longest-serving CEOs. Under his tenure, Coforge clocked 20% compound annual revenue growth, which is amongst the highest among the country’s tech services firms.

Noida-based Coforge expects business from legacy modernisation to help scale growth. This comes after the company completed its biggest acquisition in April — that of California-based IT firm Encora for about $2.35 billion.

To be sure, Coforge does not share how much of its revenue came from acquisitions. Still, management feels it could have done better. “What we could have done better, I suspect, is we could have grown even more than we have,” Singh said, adding that the company had done a “decent job” on that front.

Also Read | Mphasis sues Coforge in US court over employee hiring, client exposure claims

According to Kotak Institutional Equities analysts, Coforge reported organic growth of 19.4% on a constant currency basis in FY26. The company did not outline its constant currency growth, which takes currency fluctuations into account.

Despite this optimism, Coforge risks falling behind in the sector rankings after ninth-ranked Persistent Systems Ltd announced its plan to acquire Nagarro in June. The combined entity's projected revenue of $2.9 billion would eclipse Coforge’s stated target of $2.5 billion by the end of the current fiscal year. Singh, however, declined to comment on competitors’ strategies.

Navigating AI shifts

For now, Singh brushed off concerns about AI-driven revenue loss, despite client expectations for upfront cost savings as automation reduces reliance on billable hours.

“As far as the deflation is concerned, in the short term, in the medium term, and in the long term, and we are on record as having said this, we do not see deflation in play,” said Singh, adding that deflation was only in the managed services portfolio.

He said the demand surrounding legacy modernisation was offsetting AI-led deflation and the firm was gaining market share from peers. “There is no limit, and when I say no limit, obviously this is hyperbole of sorts. But there is incredible demand for creating data pipelines, there is incredible demand for context engineering, there is significant demand that is emerging these days around remediation engineering,” Singh added.

“I just think the opportunity ahead of us, irrespective of the commentary around us, is so massive that the firms that pivot the fastest and make the promise of AI real for enterprises, will be operating in a context that is supply-constrained, not demand-constrained,” said Singh.

This optimistic outlook comes as IT services firms engage in a price war to secure contracts, with AI tools lowering entry barriers. While competitors are settling for thinner margins to win business, Coforge remains unconcerned, citing the nature and value of the deals it targets.

“We normally never acquire an asset if there's anyone else bidding on it, and almost all the large deals that we sign are proactive large deals,” Singh said. He added that deals that are request-for-proposal (RPF)-led come with “acute pricing pressure in the market”, and that 19 of Coforge’s 21 large deals announced last year were proactive, helping insulate the company from pricing pressures.

Coforge’s operating margins jumped 370 basis points to 14.4% last year, which is more than peers like LTIMindtree (14.0%) and Mphasis (13.5%), while persistent market leaders such as TCS maintained higher levels around 24.5%.

Also Read | Coforge starts FY27 on a strong note with record deals and margin beat

Governance in focus

Corporate governance is also in focus after two shareholder proposals were voted down in under a year—an unprecedented setback for a top-10 IT firm.

The resistance stems from Coforge’s $2.35 billion acquisition of Encora, which initially granted Encora’s majority stakeholder, Advent International, the right to nominate members to key board committees, including audit, nomination, and remuneration. On 27 January, 31% of shareholders rejected these special rights. Within 14 hours, Coforge scrapped the clause, paving the way for the acquisition resolution to pass.

“We consult them (shareholders) very, very often. The resolution in January was approved with the modification done in consultation with the shareholders, and everything else, I think shareholders point us toward is something we align with,” said Singh. “As soon as we got the results, we had a conversation with our shareholders. It was borderline, the failure, and after that, I think it passed with an overwhelming majority.”

The second setback came a month ago when shareholders voted against re-appointing OP Bhatt to the board at the company’s annual general meeting on 24 August.

Singh said that clients are increasingly shifting toward outcome-based contracts, paying IT firms upon completion of specific tasks rather than for billable hours. This transition is fueling demand for specialized talent combining deep domain expertise with AI fluency.

He said the talent hired is not “necessarily the tenured, very senior consultants from McKinsey, BCG or Bain. These are folks with about five to seven years of total work experience across these firms and others who we hire, the value that we get in terms of the differentiation of the proposals that we put out and the credibility they help us build with our key clients more than offsets the cost”. He added that the company also hires forward-deployed engineers of about two years of experience in the US.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCoforge confident of hitting $5 billion revenue target well before FY30, brushes off AI deflation fears
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