Coforge tasks Egon Zehnder to find independent director as next board chair

IT services company Coforge Ltd on Monday said it has hired executive search firm Egon Zehnder, after its chairman OP Bhatt and nomination and remuneration panel chairman DK Singh quit in quick succession.

“We are looking for two independent directors, and we will consider for the chair selection, both internal and external candidates. We have already engaged Egon Zehnder, one of the leading global executive search firms, and we have started the process,” independent director Vivek Sharma said during the company’s analyst call.

Sharma has been tasked with leading a global search to add additional independent directors to the board. He will also oversee the process of electing the new Chair.

The company earlier stated that independent directors Bhatt and Singh withheld parts of the board’s governance report from other directors. Bhatt quit on 8 September and Singh two days later. After the two exits, the Coforge board has seven members, with three independent directors—Beth Boucher, Vivek Sharma, and Anil Chanana.

Governance concerns The abrupt exits and the company's disclosures have raised governance concerns and its potential to impact the long-term strategy of the country’s fastest-growing tech services firm. Coforge ended last year with $1.87 billion in revenue, up 29.2% on a yearly basis.

Also Read | Behind the 43-day board tussle at Coforge

On Monday, the management also stated that the next chairperson will be an independent director among the internal candidates.

“For the selection of the chairperson of the board, we will consider both external candidates, the candidates we are recruiting, as well as internal candidates. And yes, to your question, the internal candidates, we'll only consider the independent directors, which excludes me,” said Sharma.

These disclosures and the call aim to assuage investor concerns.

In his resignation letter, banking veteran Bhatt cited disagreements with the board members over his “good faith actions”, ending his 27-month stint tenure at the company's helm. Two days later, the head of Coforge's nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), DK Singh, resigned, citing “differences and tension” between executive and independent directors and a lack of independence to operate as a key reason for his exit. Both Bhatt and Singh were part of NRC, which came under the scanner of the company’s internal auditor, KPMG, for allegedly withholding information regarding the board evaluation report.

In its filings on 10 and 11 September, Coforge said the two directors had withheld from the rest of the board findings of a board evaluation report, which had ranked Bhatt's performance poorly. The company also added that both accepted a second term despite citing differences between board members. Coforge shares fell 6.1% last week, against a 2.27% decline in the BSE Sensex index during the period.

Coforge exuded confidence that its business will not be impacted due to the board tussle and has ruled out the possibility of any more board exits. On the contrary, the management spoke about the company signing the highest number of large deals in the quarter.

“We would like to inform you that there's nothing that's changed on that front. That ambition is now nearing fruition, given that there's just two weeks left for the quarter, we had said in the investor call at the beginning of the quarter that we might end up signing as many large deals in the current quarter as we had signed in the full year just two to three years back, and the quarter has progressed as Saurabh has indicated, as planned,” said Sudhir Singh, chief executive of Coforge, during the analyst call.

“This call was conducted to quell investor concerns and tell them that things are in control. There won’t be any material impact on the financials and the executives who left might not be directly overlooking the delivery. As far as the long-term strategy of the company is concerned, the company needs people who are tech savvy and AI-first,” said Shubham Dalia, lead IT analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

At least two analysts at the call raised questions on the independence of Sharma as an independent director. However, the management maintained he was independent after a “rigorous” search was conducted by a third-party firm.

“Mr. Sharma's appointment followed a rigorous 11-month search, which was led by a global board search firm under a mandate that specifically included independents, and the process was overseen by the NRC. As part of that process, 21 candidates were considered, and eight were shortlisted. Mr. Sharma emerged as our preferred candidate following that process,” said Beth Boucher, chairperson of the NRC, in response to a question on Sharma’s independence.