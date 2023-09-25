Coforge, Newgen plan to offer new solutions to insurance cos2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM IST
The partners will use the low-code platform to deliver solutions in insurance lifecycle management including CCM and DCM.
New Delhi: IT services firm Coforge Ltd and Newgen Software on Monday have teamed up to deliver new solutions for the insurance industry. The partners will use the low-code platform to deliver solutions in insurance lifecycle management including customer communications management (CCM) and document and content management (DCM). Insurance product life-cycle management kicks in once a company comes up with an idea for a new life and annuity product, and develops a concept for it.