Coforge seals record deals in Q3 at $345 mn1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:51 PM IST
The firm signed three large deals, including a $50 million-plus client, and two $30 million-plus contracts in terms of the total value. It signed 11 new clients during the period
Delhi-headquartered mid-cap information technology (IT) services firm Coforge announced a record quarterly deal value of $345 million in the December quarter. Its net profit rose 24% from a year ago on the back of the new deals.
