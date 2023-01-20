Coforge seals record deals in Q3 at $345 mn

Coforge said its executable order book, or the total contract value of deals for the next 12 months, is $841 million. It reported the lowest attrition levels among IT services companies, at 15.8%, falling 0.6%, sequentially. For the fourth straight quarter, Coforge signed $300-million-plus deals in Q3. Interestingly, the company is seeing a surge in high-value contracts amid a year of falling growth for India’s IT services sector, declining around 26% in 2022 from a year ago, as per the 30-share BSE IT index.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}