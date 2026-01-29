Coforge sweetens India’s largest IT deal after shareholder pushback
Despite support from global giants like Norges Bank, domestic institutions blocked the move, forcing Coforge to remove Advent’s influence over audit and remuneration committees to ensure the Encora acquisition proceeds.
Coforge Ltd’s public shareholders rejected the firm’s decision to give private equity giant Advent International the right to nominate members on the board’s audit, nomination, and remuneration panels, forcing the Noida-headquartered IT services firm to remove these privileges, in an effort to woo shareholder approval to its proposed $2.4 billion buyout of a US analytics firm.