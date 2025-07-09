Coforge emulates Cognizant, Infosys in on-site consulting push to fuel growth
Jas Bardia 5 min read 09 Jul 2025, 07:40 PM IST
Summary
Coforge is adopting strategies similar to Cognizant and Infosys' by placing business consultants at client sites to increase revenue. This approach aims to create tailored solutions by understanding client challenges, and driving proactive deals rather than waiting for request for proposals.
