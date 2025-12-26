Coforge to acquire California-based Encora in a $2.35 billion all-stock deal, board gives nod for $550 million QIP

IT services company Coforge Board has approved the acquisition of California-based Encora for $2.35 billion in a share swap agreement, the company informed the exchanges on Friday, 26 December 2025.

According to the agreement, Coforge will issue 93.8 million equity shares at ₹1,815.91 apiece, a non-cash consideration of around ₹17,032 crore.

“9,37,96,508 fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of ₹2 shall be created, issued, offered and allotted to the Investors at a price of ₹1,815.91 per Equity Share, which includes a premium of ₹1813.91 per Equity Share, aggregating up to a consideration of ₹1,70,32,60,16,842," Coforge said.

Following the acquisition, Encora shareholders will hold around 20% of the company's shares.

QIP approved In addition to the equity shares, the Board approved a bridge loan or Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of up to $550 million may be used to retire the term loan of Encora. The pricing of the QIP will be determined by SEBI regulations at the time of the transaction.

The company further noted, “QIP is one of the many funding options being considered only to retire the debt. If we do decide to do a QIP, it will only happen around closing, which is around six months away. We shall also explore other options of funding other than a QIP; hence, there is a possibility that a QIP may never be triggered.”

Coforge also informed the exchanges that the Board has approved granting special rights to the investors, including the appointment of two nominee Directors to the Company's Board and one nominee Director to each of the audit committee and the nomination and remuneration committee.

What does the acquisition aim for? The merged entity is expected to grow into a $2.5 billion tech services company. By FY27, almost $2 billion in revenue is anticipated from the core enterprise segments of AI-driven engineering, cloud, and data services. This acquisition will instantly enhance Coforge’s HiTech and Healthcare sectors, boost its nearshore delivery in LATAM, and broaden its client base in the US West and Midwest.

"Coforge's acquisition of Encora will create a $2.5 billion Tech Services powerhouse with both the scale and capability across AI-led engineering, Cloud, and Data services to drive enterprise-grade AI-solutions," a release by the company said.