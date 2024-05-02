Coforge to acquire Cigniti Technologies' 54% stake at ₹1,415 per share; deal likely to complete by Q2FY25
The firm also announced the results for March quarter of FY24 and said that their profit after tax stood at ₹223.7 crore, up 94.8 percent compared to ₹115 crore in the same period last year.
The board of directors for Coforge on 2 May approved the acquisition of a 54 per cent stake in IT major Cigniti Technologies at a per share price of ₹1,415, the company said in its regulatory filing.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message