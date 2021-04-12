Coforge to buy SLK Global for 918 cr, Fifth Third Bank to remain big client

Commenting on the deal, Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Coforge Ltd, said,“We are very excited to welcome SLK Global and its over 7,000 employees into the Coforge family. Fifth Third Bank shall be a Top 5 client of the firm and as our valued JV partner we look forward to creating a deep and mutually rewarding partnership with them in the years to come. We expect very strong business synergies to be generated through this transaction... Coforge’s technology and digital capabilities will be highly relevant to SLK Global’s customer base that includes several marquee names in the BFS and Insurance industries, while the latter’s capabilities will enable Coforge to compete more effectively for deals that have a major BPM/BPO operations component. SLK Global also provides Coforge with an attractive tier 3 India city delivery location."