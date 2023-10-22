Coforge to spin off public sector as separate vertical
Public sector accounts for 7-8% of Coforge's global revenue, and they plan to diversify it as a standalone vertical.
New Delhi: Coforge, the mid-sized IT services company which achieved over $1 billion in annual revenue in the last quarter of FY23, is planning to spin off a stand-alone public sector division by the year-end. The sector’s resilience is a catalyst for this strategic focus on establishing a separate public sector entity, Sudhir Singh, the chief executive, said in an interview.